Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $3.50 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

BBBY opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.52. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $7,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $4,870,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 654.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 550,415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $2,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

