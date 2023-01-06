Beldex 1-Day Volume Hits $1.71 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.53 or 0.07442061 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00032037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00069883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00060264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022846 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

