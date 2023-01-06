Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0403

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.38 or 0.07494274 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00032212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

