Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,047,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,427,000 after buying an additional 85,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,930,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,823,000 after purchasing an additional 439,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,709,000 after purchasing an additional 611,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,856,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 297,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 0.5 %

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 27,154.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.58.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

