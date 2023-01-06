Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 2,270 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 50,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 205,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 244.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 52,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

Aflac Stock Down 0.6 %

AFL stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

