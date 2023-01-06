Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $219.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.60. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 39.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.06.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

