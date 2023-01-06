Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 729 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $103.17 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $144.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

