Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $379.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.71. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $595.84.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.89.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

