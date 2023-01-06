Berger Financial Group Inc Has $4.14 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,774 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average of $125.99. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

