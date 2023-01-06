Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $2.46 Million in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,019 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in F5 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in F5 by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,006 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.15.

FFIV opened at $140.05 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $245.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average of $152.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. On average, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

