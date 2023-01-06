Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 155 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 3.1% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.18% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $21,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,055,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after buying an additional 73,341 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. KeyCorp dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.01 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

