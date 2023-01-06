Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 657 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,102,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $209.25 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $311.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.02.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

