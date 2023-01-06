Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,810,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $242,940,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,187,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,976,000 after buying an additional 272,132 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.09.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 5.3 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:COST opened at $474.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $490.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.