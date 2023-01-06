BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Shares Down 0.5%

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,458.90 ($53.72) and last traded at GBX 4,525 ($54.52). 16,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 24,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,550 ($54.82).

BH Macro Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,953.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,585.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,605.31.

About BH Macro

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

