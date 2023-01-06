Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BCYC traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $31.19. 412,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,416. The company has a market capitalization of $926.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $54.80.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,441,000 after acquiring an additional 755,993 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,294,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 253,846 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 407,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $14,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

