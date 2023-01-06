Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Sells $52,743.90 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of BCYC stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $31.19. 412,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,416. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $926.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.78. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $54.80.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BCYC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
