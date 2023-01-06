Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $29.20

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $28.08. Bilibili shares last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 52,713 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. CLSA decreased their target price on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC reduced their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.
The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
