Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001913 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $47.76 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00243852 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00077463 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

