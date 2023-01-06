BitDAO (BIT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.31 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $18.31 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitDAO

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

