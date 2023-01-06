Bitgert Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Bitgert token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgert has a market cap of $128.07 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitgert has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00447214 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.48 or 0.01735170 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,185.29 or 0.30553261 BTC.

About Bitgert

Bitgert’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

