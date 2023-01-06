BitTorrent-New (BTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.10 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $588.11 million and $9.10 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00026950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000301 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004490 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004227 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005041 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001017 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000062 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,894,758.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

