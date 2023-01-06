BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CII traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 118,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,635. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

