BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE CII traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 118,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,635. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.