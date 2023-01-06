BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.21.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $701.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $899.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.