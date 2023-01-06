BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:BLE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,380. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.01.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
