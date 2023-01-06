BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MUC opened at $10.91 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

