BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
NYSE MUC opened at $10.91 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
