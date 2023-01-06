BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $2,492,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 65,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at $493,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

