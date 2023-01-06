BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of MYI stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $14.53.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
