BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

BHV stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

