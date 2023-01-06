Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 3.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 2.4% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,545,239 shares of company stock worth $180,710,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE BX opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.21. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.30.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

