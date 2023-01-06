Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock Position Lowered by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Bloom Energy worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,101 shares of company stock valued at $649,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,124. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.84. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

