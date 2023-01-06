Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 5,129 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. DTE Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.32.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

