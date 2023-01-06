Blue Chip Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $108.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66.

