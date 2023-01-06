Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $8.21 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 319,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 88,321 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

