Blue Chip Partners Inc. Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 2.5 %

WEC stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

