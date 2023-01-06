Blue Chip Partners Inc. Invests $141,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,271,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 158,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $347.50 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $547.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.70 and a 200-day moving average of $361.66.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.