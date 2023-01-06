Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 2,229 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.5% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $262.16 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.85.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

