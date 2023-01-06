Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

OWL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $10.35 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.75, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $370.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Read More

