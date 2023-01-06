Bone ShibaSwap One Day Volume Tops $9.33 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $186.46 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00006422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap was first traded on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,930,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,930,788.64529708 with 163,507,683.6779346 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.08457623 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $9,304,786.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

