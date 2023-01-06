Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $514.60 million-$514.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.79 million.

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Boot Barn by 632.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

