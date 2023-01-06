Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $514.60 million-$514.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.79 million.
Boot Barn Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Boot Barn by 632.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
