Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,425 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $47,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.6 %

BSX opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,442. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.