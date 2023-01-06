Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,730. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day moving average is $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

