Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 1,872 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,542. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

