Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 2,450 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.9% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CAT traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.55. 54,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,494. The stock has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $245.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.