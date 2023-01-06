Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 255 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RSP traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $144.51. 65,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,797. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $163.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

