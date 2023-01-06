Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $10.83 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 3.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.21. 52,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

