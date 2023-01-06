Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth $1,252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in RH by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 149.3% during the second quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total transaction of $35,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total value of $35,955.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,442 shares of company stock worth $112,611,127 over the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RH traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.36. The stock had a trading volume of 38,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,324. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.89. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $525.81.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush downgraded RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair started coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.81.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

