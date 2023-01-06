Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 825 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,421 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 2.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 691 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,035.5% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:COP traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,417. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

