Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 90,500 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Performance

Transocean stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 612,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,157,758. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

Transocean Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.