Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.529 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.26%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.