Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 21,050 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,050 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $6.19. 14,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,278. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also

