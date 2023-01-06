Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 36 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in BlackRock by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,222,000 after buying an additional 102,155 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $701.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $706.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $660.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $899.97. The firm has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

